Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Head to Head Survey

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million 3.06 $4.15 million $0.99 8.51 Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.18 -$1.66 million $0.50 15.48

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80% Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Finance Trust and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.64%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.96%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than American Finance Trust.

Volatility and Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats Clipper Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

