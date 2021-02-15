CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $250,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

