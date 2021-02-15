Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.49. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.48.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,904. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

