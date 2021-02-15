Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.50

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FREE shares. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.93 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

