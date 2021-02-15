Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,586 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $119.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.