Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,567 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $221.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

