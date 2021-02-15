Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $41,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 190,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at $71,533,836.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,685 shares of company stock worth $12,170,274 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $274.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

