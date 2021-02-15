Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

SRCL stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

