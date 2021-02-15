National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

