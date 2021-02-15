National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,532 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 194,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 493.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter.

KORP stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

