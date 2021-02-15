Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $23.54 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

