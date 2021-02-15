Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.