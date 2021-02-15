Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $66.29 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

