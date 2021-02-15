Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Spirit Airlines worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAVE opened at $30.49 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

