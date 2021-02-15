dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the January 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DYFSF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.