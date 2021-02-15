Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Sells $26,730.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John W. Smither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, John W. Smither sold 500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $286,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

