Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $66.00 at Truist

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.41.

UBER opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

