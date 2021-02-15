The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Head to Head Analysis

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes -2.68% 1.06% 0.43% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -26.65% -5.65% -3.04%

This table compares The Howard Hughes and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 4.31 $73.96 million $1.71 59.70 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.75 $115.44 million $2.63 8.21

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than The Howard Hughes. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of The Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Howard Hughes and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 4 0 2.17

The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $15.64, suggesting a potential downside of 27.58%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

The Howard Hughes beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i. The MPCs segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 9,943 remaining saleable acres of land. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 21 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

