Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

