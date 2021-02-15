National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $144.67 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

