ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,670,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.