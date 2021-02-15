Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

