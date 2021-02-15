Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $209.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $212.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

