Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,033 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

