Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

NYSE:GS opened at $306.32 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.78 and a 200-day moving average of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

