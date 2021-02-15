Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.83 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.35 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

