Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

