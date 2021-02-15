California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.