Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.44. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $474.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.84. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $475.43.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

