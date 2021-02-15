$3.03 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.99. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teleflex.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $406.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day moving average is $374.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

