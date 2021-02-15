California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 19,611 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $5,789,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,201,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,896 shares of company stock worth $41,477,336. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

