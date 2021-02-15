CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.51 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

