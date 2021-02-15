GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,250 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $13,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $32,922,882.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $118,110,126 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.