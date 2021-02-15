BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

