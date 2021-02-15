State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Guidewire Software worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

