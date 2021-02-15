BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Equitable by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of EQH opened at $27.35 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

