167,157 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Mizuho raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

