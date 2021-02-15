GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,384 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Thermon Group worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Thermon Group by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,626.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.