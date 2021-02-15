GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $505,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

In related news, Chairman R John Fletcher acquired 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.