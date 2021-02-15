Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $4,349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 407,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

