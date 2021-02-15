Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.0% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 230,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.