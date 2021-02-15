GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXDX opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

