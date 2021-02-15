GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 341.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,829 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $572.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

