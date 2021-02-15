Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,232.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

