Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 2,600 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$21.58 on Monday. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$22.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

