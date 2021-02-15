State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $121.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

