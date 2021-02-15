Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $61.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

