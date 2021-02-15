Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires New Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $519.98 million, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.