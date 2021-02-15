Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Shares of SWKS opened at $189.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

