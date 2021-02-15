Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $262.01 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02.

